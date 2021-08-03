Spain to receive 1.15 million extra Pfizer vaccines this week in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This week Spain is expecting to receive a shipment of over 1 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This comes as part of the 3.4 million extra vaccine doses that will be arriving in Spain during the month of August. These doses will be used to increase the rate that the youngest populations across Spain are being vaccinated at.

This week Spain will see a staggering amount of vaccines arrive from Pfizer which will total 2.8 million doses. This can be added to near 1 million doses which will be arriving from Moderna. According to the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzon, this means that Spain will have a grand total of 3.7 million mRNA vaccine doses this week to fight against the pandemic.

As reported El Correo, “Pfizer’s first additional shipment of 1,150,000 doses is part of the agreement announced last Friday by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, by which Spain will have 3.4 million more than expected for this August”.

Spain had been hoping to reach the goal of 70 per cent of the population vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Calzon though has highlighted that the vaccination plan in Spain will not stop there. Once the 70 per cent goal has been reached the new goal will be to “increase vaccination coverage in the shortest possible time”.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has admitted that due to the growth of the coronavirus Delta variant that over 70per cent of the population will need to be vaccinated for group immunity. “The objective of Spain and of all nations is to achieve the highest possible coverage,” said Calzon.

