Spain received 10 times more tourists

Spain received 2.2 million foreign tourists in June, which is 10 times more tourists than Spain received in the same month a year before.

Spain has been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but it is showing fantastic signs of recovery this summer. This year in June Spain received a staggering 2.2 million international tourists which is over 10 times that seen the year before in June. This meant that money has come into the country and spending from the tourists rose from 133 million to a staggering 2,416 million euros.

The June figures show that Spain is recovering well. Last year in June the state of emergency in Spain had only just been lifted and the majority of Spain was still practically closed.

As reported Cinco Dias, “If the comparison is made with the same month in 2019, without the pandemic, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Spain last June fell by 6.1 million and spending fell to a quarter of the 9,686 million recorded in that month.”

Data compiled by the international tourist arrivals (Frontur) and spending (Egatur) and published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) shows that so far this year a staggering 5.4 million tourists have headed to Spain.

The first destination for tourists has been the Balearic Islands which have seen nearly 30 per cent of the international visitors. The third main destination when split by Spanish autonomous community is Andalucia.


 

