Proper steps for body piercing aftercare to ensure healing

IF you have got a body piercing, the important thing now is to carry out proper steps for aftercare to ensure healing and keep it looking its best without causing you any discomfort.

The studio where you got the piercing will be able to give you some good tips on aftercare, listen to them carefully and if necessary, ask any questions you might have.

What to use for cleaning

Saline solution for cleaning wounds is a good option and can be bought in boxes containing sealed individual doses. However, make sure you don’t use eye drops or contact lens solution. Some people recommend mixing water with sea salt, but if you use too much salt, this can dry up the piercing and it won’t heal properly.

How to clean

First of all, make sure your hands are cleaning before touching the piercing. Use the saline on the piercing to clean it. Depending on where it is located, it may be easier to use a gauze impregnated in saline to clean and then rinse.

Clean it morning and evening.

If you were told to use soap, make sure you rinse well afterwards and use gentle, neutral soaps with no colour or fragrance.

After you have rinsed the area, pat it gently to dry. Use disposable paper towels or something similar rather than a towel.

Keep your bedding and your clothes clean and wear garments that protect your piercing while your asleep.

Be careful how you sleep. Putting pressure on certain types of piercing can cause damage.

Be careful when doing your hair and especially if you go to the hairdresser.

Keep anything that comes into contact with the piercing clean: telephones, glasses, hats, headphones, etc

Do not

Don’t touch or play with the piercing except when cleaning it.

Don’t use alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, antibacterial soaps or iodine to clean, it is also best to avoid pierced ear care solutions.

Don’t use creams or ointments after cleaning, avoid make-up, spray or lotions getting on the wound.

Don’t clean too often or too hard.

Don’t wear tight clothing or garments which could get caught and cause damage.

Don’t use drugs, drink alcohol or coffee in excess or smoke too much.

Don’t go in hot tubs, lakes, rivers, pools or any unclean water, and if you do, use a sealing bandage to cover the piercing.

Don’t worry

A little bleeding, swelling, bruising, tightness and tenderness are to be expected. Itchiness and a little fluid are also normal.

Remember what your piercer told you about how long healing will take. Although it can vary from one person to another, it is important to be patient and not remove the piercing before it is completely healed. It make seem OK from the outside, but not be healed inside.

You can exercise while your piercing is healing as long as you are careful.

You can shower, and showering is preferable to bathing. If you do go in the bath, rinse off the piercing afterwards.

Most piercings will heal or close very quickly if the jewellery is taken out, so if you want to keep your piercing you MUST leave your jewellery in all the time! Only if there is some problem with the jewellery should it be taken out. In this case it is best to do it with the supervision of a professional and where possible with a replacement available to put in place immediately. It is best to go to a professional if you have any doubts about body piercing aftercare.

