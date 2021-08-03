THE Balearic Government confirmed on August 2 that new measures are to be introduced in Balearics to combat rise in infection.

Visits to homes for the elderly are to be restricted to people who have been completely vaccinated, who show that they have had the disease in the previous six months or who have a negative PDIA (PCR 72 hours before) or an antigen test (48 hours before).

Children under the age of 12 are exempted from this requirement, but extreme precautionary measures are recommended, in particular the use of a mask, safety distance and ventilation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Residents will be allowed to leave with the prior signature of consent guaranteeing that, during their time away from the residence, residents will only be with people who have been vaccinated or who meet the above requirements.

Workers who have not been vaccinated and who cannot prove that they have recovered from the disease in the last six months will have to undergo three weekly PDIAs, of which at least two must be PCR.

Another measure approved affects summer camps, as participating monitors will have to undergo weekly tests before the start of the activity.

All new measure will be in force from the time they are published in the BOIB until 23 August, coinciding with the revision of the mobility limitation measure between 1 am and 6 am.

All other restrictions previously introduced will also remain in force unless amended by the BOIB should evidence of a significant decline in infection rate be detected.

Thank you for reading ‘New measures are to be introduced in Balearics to combat rise in infection’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.