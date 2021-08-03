Nerja charity drive

MAXWELL’S in Nerja has been taking part in a charity drive collecting donations of stationery to be given to vulnerable local children at the start of the new school year.

The business in Nerja has been collecting the stationery for charity for several weeks and now has more than €330 of school essentials to hand out.

Once collected, the Nerja Royal British Legion will hand the donations to the Nerja Solidaria food bank to be given to local children and the drive is expected to help around 80 Nerja families.

The donations drive will last until the end of August, giving generous locals more time to stop by with stationery.

Speaking about the donations, businesswoman Melissa Maxwell said: “We didn’t know if it would take off but it has really flown.”

She added: “Our post on Facebook asking for donations has really helped with people who are not even customers coming in with items.”

The business is also now collecting toiletries and nappies for the food bank, and according to businesswoman Melissa Maxwell, “we already have donations for this one so a very good start indeed.”

Any donations can be taken to Maxwell’s on 28 Calle Fray Junipero Serra, Nerja.

