Mijas tops the list of recommended accessible tourism destinations
Mijas tops the list of recommended accessible tourism destinations Credit: Pixabay

Mijas tops the list of recommended accessible tourism destinations on the Andalucian coastline.

The municipality of Mijas has some stunning beaches and four of these are adapted for people with reduced mobility. The accessible beaches have multiple facilities and services which mean that they have been given the “Universal Accessibility” certification.

Jose Carlos Martin, the Councillor for Beaches and Tourism announced that Mijas is now one of the towns most valued by people with reduced mobility when choosing where to spend their holiday in Andalucia.

“One of the hallmarks of our government is the fight for the equality of our residents in all areas, so it is essential for this council that people with reduced mobility can also enjoy the summer and bathe with all the facilities,” said the councillor.

The beaches awarded with the Universal Accessibility certification are La Luna-Royal Beach, El Bombo, La Cala and Riviera. “The residents and tourists with reduced mobility have at their disposal these adapted beaches that, in addition to having all the necessary material for their stay and bathing, have at their service specialized lifeguards in each of these spaces to help them at all times both in the sea with amphibious chairs and in any circumstance that may arise,” said Martin.

Not only does Mijas have four accessible beaches but it also has nine Q quality flags and three blue flags.


“Mijas is a municipality with a large geographical extension and a complicated topography. Even so, we work every day to eradicate these barriers and we are making large areas of our town comfortable and practical for people with reduced mobility, whether they live here or come on holiday,” added Martin.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


 

 

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

