Mijas tops the list of recommended accessible tourism destinations on the Andalucian coastline.

The municipality of Mijas has some stunning beaches and four of these are adapted for people with reduced mobility. The accessible beaches have multiple facilities and services which mean that they have been given the “Universal Accessibility” certification.

Jose Carlos Martin, the Councillor for Beaches and Tourism announced that Mijas is now one of the towns most valued by people with reduced mobility when choosing where to spend their holiday in Andalucia.

“One of the hallmarks of our government is the fight for the equality of our residents in all areas, so it is essential for this council that people with reduced mobility can also enjoy the summer and bathe with all the facilities,” said the councillor.

The beaches awarded with the Universal Accessibility certification are La Luna-Royal Beach, El Bombo, La Cala and Riviera. “The residents and tourists with reduced mobility have at their disposal these adapted beaches that, in addition to having all the necessary material for their stay and bathing, have at their service specialized lifeguards in each of these spaces to help them at all times both in the sea with amphibious chairs and in any circumstance that may arise,” said Martin.

Not only does Mijas have four accessible beaches but it also has nine Q quality flags and three blue flags.

“Mijas is a municipality with a large geographical extension and a complicated topography. Even so, we work every day to eradicate these barriers and we are making large areas of our town comfortable and practical for people with reduced mobility, whether they live here or come on holiday,” added Martin.

