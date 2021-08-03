Radio Taxi Mijas launches new app

Radio Taxi Mijas launches a mobile app through which users can manage their journeys from their own mobile phone.

“It’s called PideTaxi and it’s the most downloaded taxi app in all of Spain. It is very intuitive, designed even for those people who do not usually make use of this type of digital resources”, explains the mayor of Transport and Mobility, Nicolas Cruz.

In addition to the traditional means of contact with Radio Taxi Mijas, such as the telephone numbers 952478288 and 952476593 or the web www.taximijas.e s, this mobile application is added that is presented as “a comfortable and useful alternative which will serve as an incentive for those who visit us and use the taxi services”, stated Cruz

He stressed that “this app has been unified with the rest of the towns of the Western Costa del Sol from Malaga Capital to Sabinillas given the proximity of the municipalities”.

Pide Taxi works for both iOS and Android and has a very simple operation, as detailed by Rafael Bonilla, president of the Association Radio Taxi Mijas.

“You download it and, once open, it geo-locates your location. You confirm the origin and destination of your trip and it will automatically give you the estimated price, the travel time and the distance, and you can request it at the same time or schedule it for the future”.

In addition to the advantages provided to the user by being able to request their route at the click of a button from the phone, this application brings a novelty for Radio Taxi passengers who decide to use it.

“Almost all the municipalities have decided that going to pick up the passenger will not have the collection supplement, which was 1.20 euros. It will be a plus that we have created by requesting the route through this app”.

