Marbella opens vaccination centre to over 16s

MARBELLA Council has announced it is offering a mass vaccination programme this week to those aged over 16.

The council said locals will be able to go to venues in Marbella for the vaccination.

Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz announced the news and encouraged residents to get their vaccination.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She said: “All health professionals are working morning and afternoon in the areas that we have organised.”

She said that on Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4, from 2.0 pm to 7 pm, users of the Leganitos, Las Albarizas and Las Chapas health centres aged between 16 and 39 will be able to travel to the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suarez to receive their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while those over 40 will be given a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.

In San Pedro Alcantara, users of the Sampedreño and Nueva Andalucia health centres will be able to go on Thursday, August 5, to the fairground from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Mayor Muñoz said: “The aim is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” adding that “although people who have been vaccinated are not totally safe from the virus, the effects if they become infected are much milder.”

She added that health workers are currently injecting about 10,000 weekly doses “but we are in a position to reach 15,000 units.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.