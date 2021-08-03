Marbella firefighters and police to the rescue in an unusual incident

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Marbella firefighters and police to the rescue in an unusual incident
Marbella firefighters and police to the rescue in an unusual incident Credit: Pixabay

Marbella firefighters and local police to the rescue in an unusual incident.

Officers from the Marbella Fire Brigade along with local police officers have been able to successfully rescue a Griffon vulture that had been injured. The injured bird decided to take refuge on a staircase landing in a residential area of Nueva Andalucia’s El Angel. This is not something you expect to see in a residential area.

The unusual rescue took place on Monday, August 2. The emergency services 112 received a call alerting them that the Griffon vulture had been injured. They rushed to the area, after the call was received at around 7 pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The officers first set out to trap the animal using utmost caution as they did not want to aggravate its injuries. The firefighters then proceeded by covering it with a blanket and then made sure that it was immobilised. After it was immobilised they were able to place the bird into a cage and move it to safety. The vulture was then attended to by specialised services. In total the rescue operation took around 30 minutes.

The vulture is expected to remain under observation in Marbella’s Urvet veterinary emergency hospital. It will then be collected by officers from the Centre for the Recovery of Endangered Species (CREAS) of the Andalusian Regional Government.

The Marbella Fire Brigade have been involved in around 50 animal rescues so far this year. They have a rescued variety of animals including snakes, cats and dogs too. They have even been involved in incidents which involved swarms of bees and wasps.


 

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here