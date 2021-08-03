Marbella City Hall approves the sanitation master plan

MARBELLA City Hall has approves the sanitation master plan that will cover important projects over the next three years



Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga province of Marbella, after the weekly meeting of the local government board on Monday, August 2, reported that the City Hall has approved the sanitation master plan, which will invest more than €11 million over the next three years into important hydraulic projects, promoted by the delegation of Works, and the Mayor’s Office of San Pedro Alcantara, which will be undertaken by the service concessionaire company, Hydralia.

“We have been working for some time to give the green light to this relevant initiative, that will allow us to act and prioritise in terms of the renewal, improvement, and expansion, of this type of provision in the field of health”, declared Ms Muñoz, adding, “we are already taking steps in this matter, as reflected in the agreement adopted on Friday, July 30, to address improvements in urbanizations such as El Rosario Hacienda de Las Chapas , or Costa Bella, or through the proposals that we continue to carry out in the framework of the collaboration agreements with these residential complexes”.

However, the mayor pointed out, “the plan that we have now approved is directly related to the general network, and will have a notable and efficient impact on health. These are actions that have not been undertaken for years, and even decades, due to the special scale of the works, which was causing complex situations such as reservoirs on the road, or flooding problems”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The objective set by the City Hall with this sanitation master plan is that the works begin at the end of this year, or at the beginning of 2022, with actions such as the sanitation of the Benabola stream – with an investment of €3,358,000 – and the second phase of Avenida Trapiche with €1,600,000.

Also, the joint improvement with the Andalucian Government of the Las Medranas dam €1,659,000, work on the Camino de Los Pescadores, at almost €2 million, the Capellania fecal network €256,000, the sewage network between Rio Verde and Siete Revueltas €600,000, or works in the streets of San Pedro Alcantara such as Peral, Almendros, Los Naranjos, Vegel, and Monda, with a budget of €1,400,000.

Sanitation works will also be carried out for the drainage of rainwater in the source of the boats, the installation of catchment elements in the Camino del Pinar, and the channeling of a section in the Arroyo de El Angel.

“In this way, we are now beginning the processing of the first phase, which will continue to be supplemented with the €800,000 in sanitation that we invest each year through the concessionaire, who I want to thank once again for its work and commitment, in works that are also very necessary for our city”, concluded the mayor, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.