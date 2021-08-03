Katie Price’s son Harvey gives her fiance Carl Woods the finger during family holiday to St Lucia.

Katie and Carl have whisked the family way to St Lucia in what is Katie’s fourth holiday abroad in the space of only two months. The family are enjoying the holiday and are spending time by the pool. Carl took to social to share a video of the family at pool-time.

Carl aged 32, checked in on 19-year-old Harvey as he was filming. Carl asked Harvey: “Alright Harv?”

Harvey threw a quick look at Carl before raising a finger. Carl seemed a little shocked and said: “Oh, cheers!” Carl laughed of the moment of though and wrote “LOL” on the video.

Katie and Carl have been joined in St Lucia by both Harvey and 13-year-old Princess. Katie has been surrounded by much controversy lately after it was discovered that she was paid to advertise a conman. It turned out that the conman had stolen thousands of pounds from Katie’s fans.

The family have been enjoying the time by the pool and Princess even shared a few holiday photos with fans. Katie quickly joined in online and said: “I love my children.”

In other Katie news, Katie ‘sobs’ as surgeon refuses to pull her skin into ‘cat woman face’ during her surgery in Turkey.

Katie has taken to YouTube to share a new video where she talks of how she had full body liposuction and also eye and lip lifts along with having her bum injected with fat too. The doctor would not give her exactly what she wanted though and refused to give her a full facelift.

The procedures happened in Turkey, something which the former glamour model took some flak for due to travel restriction at the time, and the fact that she left Harvey at home, but he was well looked after.

