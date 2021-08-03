Irishman one of 11 arrested in drugs kidnap in Spain

An Irishman was one of 11 people arrested in Spain yesterday, August 2, after a strange argument involving two rival drug gangs.

The Irishman was arrested in Elche, near Alicante, following the kidnapping of a young woman in a marijuana deal gone wrong.

The police said they were first made aware of the event that happened last weekend when a man went to the police station in Elche to report that his girlfriend was being held hostage and the gang was demanding a ransom for her release.

Officers established that the man and his girlfriend acted as the middle man in the marijuana deal, with the girlfriend going to the address with the gang that was purchasing the drug.

The deal went wrong when the gang that was supposed to be purchasing the marijuana attacked the sellers and stole the drugs.

The gang blamed the woman and claimed that she had set up the ambush, deciding to hold her hostage and demand a huge amount of money for her to be released.

Police officers used the woman’s phone to trace her location which then led them to an address in Elche, they placed the address under surveillance.

After a few hours, officers raided the address, rescued the woman and arrested five men who had been holding her hostage.

1.5kg of marijuana, with a value of around €300,000, was seized, according to the Irish Mirror.

The woman and her boyfriend told officers which gang had organised the raid and the gang members were arrested in nearby towns following a manhunt.

According to officers, the members of the gang were all aged between 29 and 39 and included an Irishman, Spaniards, Romanians and Germans.

Several Irish gangs are said to be operating in the Alicante area.

