DUE to the fact that in 2020, some 30 birds were electrocuted in Mallorca and the Balearics €49,000 is to be expended on safeguarding pylons.



The Balearic Government has given the Minister of the Environment and Territory authority to grant a subsidy of € 24,500 to Edistribución Redes Digitales, SLU, for 2021, to partially finance the cost of this work.

In 2020, 100 power lines were worked on, based on advice given by the Species Protection Service, which assesses their danger and makes an annual forecast of the actions to be carried out.

Electrocution of mainly birds of prey is one of the main factors of mortality of several endangered species included in the Spanish Catalogue of Endangered Species and the annexes to international directives and agreements signed by the State.

The most endangered species affected by electrocution are the osprey, the kingfisher and the bald eagle, as they often use the pylons as watchtowers.

The collaboration between the Ministry and the electricity company began in 1998 and was renewed in 2004 with a second agreement, which is still in force.

During the life of the second collaboration agreement, more than 1,700 interventions have been taken on the power lines, concentrating on the most dangerous in protected areas or where the land is known to be the habitat of endangered species.

