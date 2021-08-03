Improved lighting for the Balcon de Europa and its surroundings

Nerja Town Council yesterday approved two projects to improve the lighting on the Balcon de Europa, the Church of El Salvador and the passage of the Town Hall.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, announced that the new lighting projects on the Balcon de Europa and surrounding areas “aim to enhance the tourist and historical heart of our town and achieve greater energy efficiency in public lighting”.

He added that the lighting will “improve the image of our tourist flagship, the Balcon de Europa, and of the Church of El Salvador” consolidating the “Nerja tourist brand as a quality destination.”

The project to install ornamental lighting around the Balcon de Europa and the Church of El Salvador has a budget of €107,315.63, which will be financed with the subsidy granted by the Tourism Council of the Junta de Andalucia.

The grant includes the installation of projectors on the facade of the church, its bell tower, its sides, lighting of the pillars, the vaults of the arches of the Paseo, as well as the bases of the palm trees.

Regarding the new lighting of the interior passage of the Town Hall, which connects the Balcon de Europa and the Plaza de España, ornamental lighting with greater energy efficiency will be installed, which will also allow better light distribution.

It has a budget of €39,333.19, which will be financed with municipal resources.

