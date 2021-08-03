I’m a Celeb returns to Wales

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return back to ITV later this year and will be filmed in Gwyrch Castle, Wales, for the second year running.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Was filmed in Wales last year due to the health pandemic and it has now been confirmed the popular TV show will be filmed there again this year.

I’m a Celeb, which is hosted by presenting pair Ant and Dec, held its previous 19 series in the Australian jungle but has been confirmed to be held in Gwyrch Castle in North Wales because of the ongoing impact of Covid on travel restrictions.

“With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series,” said Richard Cowles, director of Unscripted at Lifted Entertainment which produces I’m A Celebrity.

“We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

“Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales,” said Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust.

“I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again,” BBC Newsround reports.

