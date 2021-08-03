FUENGIROLA Council has announced its upcoming cultural events.

The council announced that Fuengirola will host several cultural activities in August.

Fuengirola’s Department of Culture, has announced a wide and varied cultural program for all types of audiences and ages.

On Tuesday 3, Sevillian duo Los Morancos, will perform at the Marenostrum Festival, while on Saturday August 7 groups La la Love You and Innmir will perform on the slope of the Sohail Castle from 10 pm, with the Colectivo Panamera performing the following day.

The council also announced that the collective exhibition of Antonio Merino, Juanma Reyes, Maria Escalona, ​​Mariluz Rivas and Cristina Aguilar is still open to the public at the Casa de la Cultura.

The council said: “In Fuengirola we like to offer cultural events of all kinds and that are attractive to people of all ages and backgrounds. We also know that on these dates, visitors want an attraction beyond the sun and the beach and, for years, our town has led the way in the artistic proposals that we programme throughout the year, and especially in the summer.”

Tickets for the Marenostrum Festival can be bought at www.marenostrumfuengirola.com.

The Maresnostrum Festival has this year hosted around 50 acts at the Sohail Castle in Fuengirola.

The festival has been taking place in Fuengirola since 2016, hosting some of the most famous international acts on the Costa del Sol.

