Flamenco shows in Mijas

MIJAS Council has announced there will be live flamenco shows in the bullring throughout August.

The shows ‘Flamencopolis’ will be held in Mijas every Thursday, at 10 pm, and will feature live music and dancing.

The first show will take place on August 5, starting at 10 pm, as announced this morning by the Mijas Councillor of Fiestas, Tamara Vera.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Councillor Vera said: “This is a flamenco show fused with different musical genres that will take place at the bullring, a place that already has a special charm.”

Tickets to the shows are now on sale, but “the first pass will be free for all our residents in Mijas, so that they can enjoy it first.”

A total of 10 performers will be on stage, including dancers and musicians.

The artistic director of Flamencopolis, Claudio Esposito, said: “This is not a classic flamenco… we honour flamenco that blends with various arts such as African tribal rhythms.”

Choreographer Irene Ferrero added: “The doors will open 45 minutes before the show to avoid crowds and as we are on health alert 3 we will leave a meter and a half both lateral and frontal.”

She added: “At the end of the show there will be a photocall with the artists for those who wish to take a souvenir photo.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.