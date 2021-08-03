BUSINESS owners in Spain are reporting confusion over where live music can be performed and whether dancing is permitted.

On the Costa del Sol, businesses have reportedly been putting off live music shows following an announcement by the Junta de Andalucia on Monday, July 2, that from August 5 revellers will have to show proof of vaccination or a PCR test in Spain to enter night time establishments.

The move prompted concern that this will put customers off going to bars and restaurants across Andalucia.

It is also not clear whether regulations surrounding music or dancing will change.

The Junta’s previous restrictions on live music and dancing published on July 31 announced that establishments can host small live music shows with a safety distance between performers and the audience.

The confusion over whether the Junta is allowing live music is causing concern from bar owners, however, with some now cancelling live music shows.

Elsewhere in Spain, in the Comunidad Valenciana DJs and live music are allowed with a two metre distance between performers and the audience, however dancing is not allowed.

