Care Home residents in Spain ‘likely’ to receive booster dose as infections increase eightfold

Elderly care home residents in Spain are likely to be given booster shots of the Covid vaccine soon as infection rates increased eightfold over the last few weeks.

Elderly people eating alone in their rooms and unable to leave the centres to go out for a walk. These are images that Julia Gurruchaga, executive director of several residences and day centres in Spain’s region of Cantabria, remembers with pain and does not want to live again.

The increase in infections experienced in recent weeks in nursing homes, however, does not allow him to be as optimistic as he would like, because the fear that some of the worst scenes experienced during the beginning of the pandemic will be repeated does not disappear.

“Everything is pointing to” the need for a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines to be administered to the population, given the new variants of the coronavirus that could reduce the protection already being offered by the existing medication,” said Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias on Friday, July 23.

New cases increase in Cantabria

Cantabria has dropped to level 3 (high) risk due to Covid after falling almost 4% in the occupation of Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the last few hours, although it has added a new deceased, a 78-year-old man.

The total number of deaths now amount to 586 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health corresponding to Monday, August 2.

Hospital occupancy, in general, has also declined, as has the incidence at 14 days, while new cases have increased by more than half a thousand and the incidence has risen slightly over seven days.

