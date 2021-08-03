Brits will have to cough up €7 for EU visas by the end of 2022, according to an EU document published today.

Brits travelling to the Schengen countries of Europe will have to apply for a visa costing €7 (about £6) under a new scheme sanctioned by the EU that is due to come into force by the end of 2022.

News about the timeline for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System was released today- Tuesday, August, 3 – by the European Commission.

“Visa-exempt non-EU nationals will only need a few minutes to fill in an online application which in a vast majority of cases (expected to be over 95%) will result in automatic approval. The process will be simple, fast and affordable: the ETIAS authorisation will cost €7, which will be a one-off fee, and will be valid for three years and for multiple entries,” read the announcement.

Currently, UK passport holders can travel anywhere in the EU without having to obtain a visa or a travel authorisation. This was one of the many advantages of being part of the European Union which allows the free movement of people between its Member States.

By departing the EU, British citizens became “third-country nationals” and lost the automatic right of admission to other European nations.

ETIAS for UK citizens is set to be implemented by the end of the year 2022, by which time the Brexit transition period will have ended and Britain will be out of the union.

UK citizens travelling to Europe will be required to apply online with a valid passport and an email address before leaving Britain, and of course, pay the €7 fee.

