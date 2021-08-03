Brits in Spain raising funds for the Samaritans

BUSINESS owners Ryan Fox and Scott Wolf are raising funds for the Samaritans in Spain using their candle making company.

Based in Catral, Alicante, the pair are using proceeds from sales of their products at Fox & Wolf and raising funds for the British-speaking charity in Spain.

A former Psychotherapist in the UK, Ryan Fox told the Euro Weekly News: “We aware that there is a need for mental health support here in Spain and we wanted to tap into a service like the Samaritans in Spain that offers English speaking help.”

He and partner Scott Wolf are donating €1 from every sale of their Fox & Wolf home fragrance products over €30 to the charity, as well as €1.50 for every sale over €40 and €2 for every sale over €50.

Explaining how they came to form the company, Scott Wolf explained: “We were running retreats here in Alicante and making the products to put in people’s rooms, but when the pandemic hit we realised people could not travel and turned Fox & Wolf into our main business.”

He added: “Now 18 months on it has really taken off.”

The pair are now raising funds for the Samaritans in Spain from sales on their website at www.foxandwolfcollection.com.

Samaritans in Spain are entirely volunteer-run and offer English-speaking support across Spain every day of the year from 10 am to 10 pm on 900 525 100.

For information on the Samaritans in Spain or to volunteer, visit www.samaritansinspain.com.

