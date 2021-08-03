Three people are seriously wounded in Swedish shooting: ‘Large police operation’ underway.

At least three people have been wounded in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad, police said. No suspects have been detained yet, Swedish media reported.

A “large police operation” is now underway in the southern city of Kristianstad after multiple gunshots were heard at around 3:40 pm on Tuesday, August 3, several local media outlets reported.

A man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s are being treated for serious injuries, according to Scania Regional Council.

“Several people have been found in various locations in the area with suspected gunshot wounds. We are currently working to get an overview of how many are injured. An ambulance has been called to the scene,” police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist was quoted as saying.

Those injured were found in the district of Nasby, with one crime scene close to a shopping centre, see map below.

The police are looking for one or more perpetrators, who have left the scene, Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT reported.

According to the regional newspaper Kristianstadsbladet, guards have been placed outside the central hospital, which has closed its entrances.

Police were quoted as saying they had discovered bullet holes in a road sign, with no indication of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

