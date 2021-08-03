Andalucia leads the rise of employment in Spain for the month of July.

Unemployment fell by 69,159 people in Andalucia in July, a drop of 7.7%, bringing the figure to 828,496 registered with the public employment services, according to data provided on Tuesday, August 3, by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy.

In year-on-year terms, unemployment has fallen by 129,699 people in the seventh month of the year, which represents a decrease of 13.54 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Nationally, the number of registered unemployed fell by 197,841 in July (-5.47%), which is the largest fall in any month in the historical series and exceeds those of May and June, which also closed with record falls.

Thus, this is the third consecutive month in which unemployment recorded record declines. May had seen the largest fall in the series, of 129,378 people, June exceeded this figure, approaching a reduction of 167,000 people, and now July has done it again.

Related:

Andalucía is leading Spain in the creation of new businesses as February 2021 saw an increase of 14% in registrations across the region.

This was put down to the framework of trust generated by the Junta de Andalucía. The President, Juanma Moreno, has fostered such a stable environment for companies to settle in the community that the number of commercial companies incorporated in Andalucía in February was 1,458, representing an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period last year. These figures were confirmed by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and published on Wednesday, April 14.

