An unusual giant log covered in barnacles washes ashore in Asturias.

AN unusual giant log covered in barnacles has washed ashore on the beach of Xago, in the municipality of Gozon, Asturias

An unusual sight met bathers today, Tuesday, August 3, at the beach in Xago, a small town in the municipality of Gozon, near to the city of Aviles, Asturias, when an enormous wooden log completely covered in barnacles was washed ashore onto the beach by the waves, at around midday.

According to some bathers, the trunk was washed onto the beach by the sea, but they have no idea where it came from, “Surely it was trapped in some inaccessible rocky area, it came loose and was swept away by the current,” they offered incredulously.

In Spain, it is prohibited to try and remove barnacles from any object they might have become attached to, but if you saw the size of one, you could imagine the size of this log that washed up, which was completely covered by all accounts.

Barnacles are a type of arthropod, and are related to crabs and lobsters, being exclusively marine, they tend to live in shallow and tidal waters, typically in erosive settings, where they can be found attached to rocks by their shells, or other sea creatures like whales, sea snakes, or lobsters, and often even attach themselves to the hulls of ships, as reported by cadenaser.com.

