‘Air Force Two’ touches down in Barcelona’s El Prat airport

‘AIR FORCE TWO’, the aircraft used by Kamala Harris, the vice-president of the USA, touched down in Barcelona’s El Prat airport this morning, Tuesday, August 3



The Boeing C-32 of the US Air Force, ‘Air Force Two’, which regularly transports US vice-president Kamala Harris around the world, today, Tuesday, August 3, touched down at Barcelona’s Josep Tarradellas El Prat airport, after flying from the St Andrews airport in Scotland, although it is not clear whether the vice-president was on board or not.

According to the flight records, ‘Air Force Two’ arrived in Barcelona at around 10am this morning, and will remain in the Catalan capital for 24 hours, before taking off from El Prat airport once again.

Aena sources informed the La Vanguardia publication that state flights are not officially reported, so the airport manager cannot confirm or deny the information, however, OK Diario publication has assured that Kamala Harris was definitely on board the aircraft, and had travelled to Barcelona to undergo a medical examination at a prestigious ophthalmology clinic.

There are reports that the same Boeing C-32 plane had experienced technical problems back in June, before an official visit by the US vice president to Guatemala, and on that occasion, the aircraft had to return to the Andrews joint military base in the USA, after detecting a problem in the landing gear a few minutes after takeoff, as reported by cronicaglobal.elespanol.com

