MONDAY August 2 was a busy day for HM King Felipe VI following his arrival in Mallorca as he met with four different politicians.

His day started with Francina Armengol, President of the Balearic Government who spoke about the pandemic and the financial situation especially with regards to tourism.

After this the, the President of the Balearic Parliament Vicenç Thomàs Mule greeted the king as he also visited Royal Palace of La Almudaina in Palma.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Next to arrive and welcome the king was Mayor of Palma, José Francisco Hila Vargas and the final visitor on Monday was the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera.

During the meeting, Cladera highlighted the importance of having a tourist season in Mallorca and the efforts that are being carried out, both in the field of pandemic control and from the institutions, citizens and economic sectors to be able to extend the season beyond the summer.

The president also conveyed to the monarch the importance of European funds in Mallorca in relation to reactivation, recovery and transformation.

Thank you for reading ‘A busy day for HM King Felipe VI following his arrival in Mallorca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.