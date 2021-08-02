Work begins on the new southern ringroad of Motril

WORK begins on Motril’s new southern bypass, which is scheduled to be completed in ten months



Marifran Carazo, the Minister of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning, accompanied by Luisa Garcia Chamorro, the mayor of Motril, on Thursday, July 29, attended the initiation of the works that will see the new southern bypass be constructed in the Granada municipality.

As Ms Carazo pointed out, this is an action that “puts an end to more than 15 years of waiting, for a project that will not only decongest the centre of Motril in favor of pedestrians but will also contribute to the development and expansion of the town towards the south”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The minister stressed that nothing would have been possible “without the excellent climate of collaboration that exists with Motril Town Hall, which has made it possible for a project that had started out as a promise, to have been approved in just eight months”, after the initial agreement had been signed last November, with a €6 million budget split equally between the Junta de Andalucia and Motril Town Hall.

This new bypass will articulate Motril’s internal traffic, establishing a connection between the western access via the N-340, and the future eastern access via the Autovia del Mediterraneo, and will run between the Haza de la Playa access and the new East access, from the GR-16, and A-7, connecting with the existing Puerto road and the Almeria road.

The work begins this Thursday, and corresponds to a new 700-metre section of road between Avenida Nuestra Señora de la Cabeza and the El Vadillo industrial estate, southeast of the city, in a joint venture formed by Obras Publicas y Regadíos SA and Aridos Anfersa SL, who must carry out the works within a ten-month period, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.