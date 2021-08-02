Union urges UK government to save travel industry jobs

A UNION in the UK is calling on the government to do more to protect jobs in the travel industry.

Diana Holland, the union’s assistant general secretary for civil air transport, said: “The current traffic light system is not working and there is disagreement within government about how to move forward.

“While the situation remains uncertain and complex, the government must provide job-saving support to our aviation and travel industry.”

She added: “With the summer season all but scuppered and travel not expected to return to sustainable levels for the immediate future, the government must follow the lead of our competitor nations and take action to secure jobs, and make sure aviation can rebuild safely and sustainably for all our futures.”

The news comes after it was announced that fully vaccinated travellers from the EU will be allowed to enter England without quarantining, according to reports.

The Covid operations committee made the decision on double jabbed tourists, meaning that expats in Spain who have been vaccinated will be able to travel to the UK without having to quarantine.

UK national who have been vaccinated can also travel back from amber list countries, including Spain, without quarantine this summer.

