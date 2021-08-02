TUI restarts holidays to Spain, Greece and Croatia in time for summer, with flights returning to Spain’s Reus this week.

Many Brits are eager to go on holiday this summer and TUI are set to restart holidays to summer destinations including Spain, Croatia and Greece this week. It has though had to cancel some holidays that were due to take place in August.

Flights resumed to Croatia’s Dubrovnik with TUI on Sunday, August 1, and later this week routes will return to Pula and Split.

TUI will also be resuming flights to mainland Spain’s Reus this week and they are set to start from August 7. Travellers looking to head to Greece over the summer will be able to choose routes to destinations including Thassos, Halkidiki, Samos, Santorini and Parga.

Long-haul flights will also be resuming for Jamaica in the Caribbean too.

The UK’s green list currently includes Croatia which means that Brits will not need to self -isolate when they return, although coronavirus tests will be needed.

Spain along with Jamaica and Greece are on the amber list at the moment which means that fully vaccinated Brits will not need to self-isolate. Brits who are not fully vaccinated will need to self-isolate for 10 days though, and take two PCR tests.

