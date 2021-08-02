TUI restarts holidays to Spain, Greece and Croatia in time for summer

Alex Glenn
TUI restarts holidays to Spain, Greece and Croatia in time for summer, with flights returning to Spain’s Reus this week.

Many Brits are eager to go on holiday this summer and TUI are set to restart holidays to summer destinations including Spain, Croatia and Greece this week. It has though had to cancel some holidays that were due to take place in August.

Flights resumed to Croatia’s Dubrovnik with TUI on Sunday, August 1, and later this week routes will return to Pula and Split.

TUI will also be resuming flights to mainland Spain’s Reus this week and they are set to start from August 7. Travellers looking to head to Greece over the summer will be able to choose routes to destinations including Thassos, Halkidiki, Samos, Santorini and Parga.

Long-haul flights will also be resuming for Jamaica in the Caribbean too.

The UK’s green list currently includes Croatia which means that Brits will not need to self -isolate when they return, although coronavirus tests will be needed.


Spain along with Jamaica and Greece are on the amber list at the moment which means that fully vaccinated Brits will not need to self-isolate. Brits who are not fully vaccinated will need to self-isolate for 10 days though, and take two PCR tests.

 

Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

