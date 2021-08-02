Tributes to five-year-old boy found dead in river as boy, 13, and two adults arrested

Tributes to five-year-old boy Logan Williamson found dead in a river as boy, 13, and two adults arrested over murder.

Tributes have flooded in after the shocking death of a “beautiful” five-year-old boy. Logan Williamson was reported missing on Saturday morning at about around 5.45am. He had gone missing from his South Wales home in Bridgend. The young boy was discovered in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park.

Police have now arrested a 13-year-old boy along with a 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Tributes have poured in for the young boy who was said to be “always smiling”. One friend of the family took to Facebook and said: “He was a beautiful boy. He was kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever. He is loved unconditionally and has unfortunately lost his life.”

Another said: “Logan was the cutest kid, always smiling and a real bundle of energy.

“Everyone is in a complete state of shock, we just can’t make sense of what has happened.”

South Wales police have confirmed that three people have been arrested after the young boy’s body was discovered. “We can confirm that following reports of concerns for a missing five year old boy in #Sarn#Bridgend and the subsequent finding of the body in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park, three people have been arrested” said South Wales police.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Speaking yesterday Chief Inspector Geraint White offered his condolences. “Our condolences go out to the family of the young boy and our thoughts are with them,” said White.

“We have been in regular contact with the family throughout today, and will ensure they are promptly updated of any significant developments.”

“We are keeping an open mind and are working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family.

“This is an extensive and sensitive investigation and many people have been affected by this death.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.