Tragic crash kills motorcyclist in Spain’s Malaga, leaving one person injured.

Tragically a man has died and a further person has been injured after a motorcycle accident in Spain’s Malaga. The accident occurred on Sunday night according to the Emergency Service 112 Andalucia.

Sadly, a 49-year-old man died in the accident while a 31-year-old man was injured. The emergency services received a call at around 00.20 hours on Monday. The call to the 112 emergency service asked for help after two people on a motorbike had been involved in an accident. The accident took place in the area of El Candado beach. The crash was on the MA-24 heading towards Almeria, as reported Europa Press.

The emergency services immediately swung into action and the coordinating room activated the Junta de Andalucia health services. The Guardia civil and the local police were also alerted to the accident. Sadly, health services confirmed that a 49-year-old man had died. They were also able to confirm that a 31-year-old man had been injured in the accident. The injured person was quickly transferred to the Carlos Haya Hospital.

