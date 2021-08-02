Tragic crash kills motorcyclist in Spain’s Malaga, leaving one person injured.

Tragically a man has died and a further person has been injured after a motorcycle accident in Spain’s Malaga. The accident occurred on Sunday night according to the Emergency Service 112 Andalucia.

Sadly, a 49-year-old man died in the accident while a 31-year-old man was injured. The emergency services received a call at around 00.20 hours on Monday. The call to the 112 emergency service asked for help after two people on a motorbike had been involved in an accident. The accident took place in the area of El Candado beach. The crash was on the MA-24 heading towards Almeria, as reported Europa Press.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The emergency services immediately swung into action and the coordinating room activated the Junta de Andalucia health services. The Guardia civil and the local police were also alerted to the accident. Sadly, health services confirmed that a 49-year-old man had died. They were also able to confirm that a 31-year-old man had been injured in the accident. The injured person was quickly transferred to the Carlos Haya Hospital.

In other Spanish news, Expats in Spain were shocked to see temperatures below 10 degrees in Spain on the first morning of August.

August in Spain is normally awaited with some trepidation as temperatures normally soar to unbearable levels but August has started off with 10 provincial capitals having temperatures lower than 10 degrees. The temperatures were recorded during the early hours of the morning after a cold air mass made its passage felt.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Spain has felt a general decrease in temperatures across the weekend, something that is not normally expected as August begins.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.