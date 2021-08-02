THE Torrevieja Brilla Festival is taking place to August 7.

The festival in Torrevieja will this year be offering additional activities, including music and competitions.

The stage will also be moved to beach bars in the town. There, local DJs will offer a show with free admission from 4 pm or 5pm onwards, with activities on August 5 taking place at Chiringuito Kaaviar Beach Club.

There will also be a photography contest with a price of tickets to the concerts on August 6 and 7. The registration procedure will be announced by the festival.

The festival Brilla Torrevieja is a taking place for the first time this year, hosting a series of acts from across Spain, including Jorge Drexler.

Torrevieja council said: “This initiative aims to create a great environment where the public can connect with culture.”

The festival was presented the Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, and the promoters of the initiative, Pablo Pamies and Antonio Castillo.

The main musical performances will take place in the Eras de la Sal space and the organisers said they wanted: “to promote tourism and local commerce, involving both the tourist sector in the area, as well as all the commerce of the town and developing different actions that improve the economy of the region.”

The council also said that all health measures will be in place.

Tickets can be bought at www.brillatorrevieja.com

