THE Palma Council has confirmed that the Plaza de Quadrado in Palma will be pedestrianised by September.

This will be the second measure introduced as part of the Palma camina plan that is being implemented by the department responsible for Sustainable Mobility.

The decree has now been approved that will prohibit traffic on the south-east road in Plaça de Quadrado, restrict traffic on the south-west road to Carrer del Morer for underground parking and remove parking spaces. on the surface, which will increase pedestrian space to approximately 2,465 square metres.

A leaflet aimed at residents informs them of the possibility of obtaining a discounted season ticket (60 per cent cheaper) in the Municipal Car Park. located in the Plaza Mayor at €65 per month.

Effectively, residents of the square who hold a restricted area pass (ACIRE Santa Eulàlia) will from September 1 be able to obtain at the SMAP offices. a season ticket for a price of €65 per month.

The SMAP will offer a total of 60 24-hour season tickets at this reduced price and, as has been done on other occasions, the discounted season tickets will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Councillor for Sustainable Mobility, Francesc Dalmau emphasised the importance of converting this square into a space without private vehicles and confirmed that this measure is part of a whole set of measures being taken in Palma so that pedestrians gain space over private vehicles.

“This square dates from the 19th century, is part of Palma’s heritage and does not make sense to be a car park; it is a space that will gain visibility and enjoyment for the public without the presence of private vehicles, which can also be relocate to the car park in Plaza Major” Dalmau observed.

