Spain still one of Europe’s top destinations for British holidaymakers

Ron Howells
Spain is still one of Europe’s top destinations for British holidaymakers, according to a new study.

A third (31%) of all Brits want an overseas holiday, with Spain at the top of the list, this summer with almost half (45%) already planning an overseas trip in the next year, new research reveals.
The need to get away is greater than ever, with the majority of people considering more comprehensive insurance to ensure they are protected in what is being recognised as a change in attitude by insurers who are reporting higher than average inquiries for trips abroad.
Travel insurer AllClear found that seven in ten of Brits surveyed (69%) say the 2020 pandemic has permanently altered the way they now think about holidays and that travel cover is a priority, above cost and destination.
With the recent news of the UK allowing people who are fully vaccinated to travel to and from the US and the EU, people are now prepared to spend an extra £1,478 to ensure their safety – up 58% (£932) compared to the same responses from six months ago, according to the poll.
Brits said they were prepared to spend an average of an extra 25% more on quality cover this year.
The top six regions that British holidaymakers say they want to visit are listed below, according to the AllClear study.
Southern Europe                                    36%
Northern Europe                                    15%
The Caribbean.                                                15%
North America                                         12%
Eastern Europe/Russia                          12%
The Middle East                                               12%
Top choices for types of holiday for people who chose to have one were:
Beach holiday                                                41%
City break                                                       32%
Hotel holiday                                                 24%
Walking/hiking                                             17%
Villa/private house                                       17%

 

