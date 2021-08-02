Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman during a domestic incident on June 8 in Streatham, South London

Rap artist, Dizzee Rascal, has been charged today, Monday, August 2, been charged by police in South London, with assaulting a woman during an incident on June 8, and is due to appear in court in Croydon on September 3.

Charged in his real name, Dylan Mills, the 36-year-old rapper was arrested on suspicion of assault back on June 8 after police had been called to an alleged incident at a home in Streatham, South London, where a woman claimed to have been assaulted by the star, although she did not report any significant injuries at the time, and apparently did not require hospital treatment.

The Sun reported the incident at the time, but due to legal reasons were not allowed to mention his name, but today, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said, “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on June 8. Officers attended, and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment. Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 September”.

Dizzee, from East London, was just 18-years-old when he released his album Boy In Da Corner, which was a smash, elevating him to fame, going on to have a string of No1 hits, including ‘Bonkers’, becoming a producer as well, and starting up his own record label, Dirtee Stank.

In 2012, he performed during the London Olympics opening ceremony, and at the 2012 Brits won Best British Solo Artist, going on to be awarded an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last year, while gaining a whole new range of fans when he took part in March of this year he took part in the Great British Bake-Off, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

