NEWLY arrived on holiday in Mallorca, Queen Letizia was guest of honour at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday August 1.

Her Majesty the Queen took her place in the front row of the La Misericordia Cultural Centre in Palma so that the master of ceremonies, Carlos Vega, could welcome her and present the director of the Festival, Jaume Ripoll.

After this, the Queen accompanied by Francina Armengol President of the Balearic Islands and other politicians took to the stage to present special wards to director Stephen Frears and actor Dame Judi Dench.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They then viewed the world premiere of a 1925 film El Jefe Politico which was directed by the Frenchman André Hugon and restored by the Spanish Film Library and the Sound and Image Archive of Mallorca.

The Atlàntida Film Fest was created 10 years ago as the first online film festival in Spain and it did so with one mission: to highlight and present to the public the best international films that did not have the chance of receiving a screening in cinemas.

The first objective was to ensure visibility to these films and the second: to give prestige to and generate interest in the Internet.

After exceeding 150,000 spectators and being named Best Festival in Spain by the Ministry of Culture (ICAA) in 2015, Atlàntida has continued to evolve and was therefore encouraged to find a physical venue thus expanding the reach and profile of the event.

Thank you for reading ‘Queen Letizia was guest of honour at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.