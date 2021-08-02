Prince Harry and Prince William reunion chance emerges with royal satire cartoon

Prince Harry and Prince William reunion chance emerges as the royals could join together to fight a royal satire cartoon.

The Royal family have been depicted in an American show and Prince George is the main character. This has caused much controversy over whether it is correct for children of the Royal family to appear in a comedy show.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William have been careful when choosing how their children are exposed to the public. They have ensured that the young ones are protected from the worst stresses of royal life while they are still young.

However, it has been suggested this could be an excellent opportunity for the Princes to come together and speak out publicly. This is something that they did previously with the Princess Diana scandal and the BBC.

Michael Booker, editor for the Sunday Express has checked out the cartoon. The Royal family is mocked in it and it also includes Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis. Other shows including The Windsors have ensured that the young royals do not make an appearance.

Speaking of the show Booker said: “I saw that clip there and I did have a bit of a chuckle.

“But it would be an interesting experiment to see, [as they say] never explain never complain, but occasionally they do.

“Look what happened when William and Harry, it was a very serious moment, but when they made that statement about the BBC and Bashir.

“That had a cooling effect… if for instance they put something out on Instagram or if they made a statement about [the show] they could get it shut down and they have a great deal of power there.”

