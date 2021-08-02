Pfizer and Moderna ramp up vaccine prices for the EU

Pfizer and Moderna have raised vaccine prices for the European Union.

Pfizer and Moderna, the pharmaceutical manufacturers of two of the most effective COVID-19 vaccines on the market, have raised the prices of their jabs in their latest European Union (EU) supply contracts, according to a report in the Financial Times newspaper (FT).

The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 euros compared with €15.50 euros previously, the FT said, citing portions of the contracts it had seen.

The price of a dose of the Moderna vaccine was set at $25.50, according to the contracts, compared with $22.60 in the first procurement deal, although lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order was larger, the FT said, citing one official close to the matter.

The price hikes reflected the continued demand for effective jabs and that governments had become a “captive audience” to pharmaceutical companies, according to people with knowledge of the industry.

“EU countries are keen to stamp out the spread of the Delta variant,” he said. “And the EU and countries beyond are mulling the possibility of administering a booster jab to improve efficacy,” said Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker.

Pfizer declined to comment on the contract with the European Commission (EC), citing confidentiality clauses. “Beyond the redacted contract(s) published by the EC, the content remains confidential and so we won’t be commenting,” the company said.

A European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday, July 27, that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of the Bloc’s adult population by the end of the summer.

