Path stays private

ORIHUELA city hall has lost out to Cabo Roig residents whose footpath must remain private.

A 60-metre section of a clifftop path directly adjoins gardens in the Bellavista I urbanisation and in 2013 residents built a wall to prevent its use by the public.

The local government of the day, then controlled by the PSOE party, demolished this in 2015 and the Bellavista residents launched legal proceedings which have found in their favour on each occasion.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Supreme Court has now upheld an earlier decision by the Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJ) that the demolition was illegal and has rejected city hall’s appeal.

The Bellavista residents are entitled to put up the wall once more, involving a two-kilometre detour for members of public walking between Cabo Roig to Aguamarina.

The Supreme Court ruling was final and the only option now open to city hall is compulsory purchase, which city hall’s legal team had recommended from the outset.