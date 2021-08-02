Opera comes to Torrevieja

THE Torrevieja auditorium will host the ´World Opera Soloists Concert´ on August 13.

The concert of opera soloists from numerous international opera houses that will bring together singers from Germany, France, Russia and Spain in Torrevieja.

Taking part will be Oleg Volkov, Ilona Matardazem Irina Dzyashko, Alexey Sayapin, and Zalina Klementyeva.

Baritone Mr Volkov finished his studies at the Conservatoire de Toulouse in France in the class of Jacques Schwarz and is the winner of the prize of the Ministry of Culture of Russia and an artist of the National Opera of Strasbourg, France.

Ilona Mataradze, a lyrical soprano, completed her musical training at the University of Moscow with a diploma as soloist and singing teacher.

She was invited by Placido Domingo to perfect her musical skills at his Academy at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia in Valencia, where she later became guest soloist.

She successfully graduated from the Rossinian Academy of Pesaro under the tutelage of Master Zedda and has worked with the best directors in the world, including Zubin Mehta and Lorin Maazel.

Mataradze is also a soloist at famous international opera houses and director of a cultural association in Valencia.

Soprano Irina Dzyashko has a degree in choral conducting and a BA and MA in Singing and Opera from the Hannover University of Music, Drama and Media led by Professor Jacques Schwarz and Professor Gudrun Pelker. Since 2015, Irina Dzyashko has been a member of the “Bremen Theatre Ensemble” in Germany.

Alexey Sayapin has an Hnorary Graduate Degree from the Saratov State Conservatory and at the invitation of Placido Domingo, he participated in the Los Angeles Opera Young Artists Programme. He is a soloist in numerous world opera houses, including the Bremen Theatre, Bolshoi Theatre, Kolobov’s New Moscow Opera and Cotbus Opera.

Zalina Klementyeva, on piano, finished her studies at L.V. Sobinov State University in Saratov in Russia, where she later became a professor.

She won first prize in the “Volzhskiy Orfey” competition for best concertinas and is currently a teacher at a music school Torrevieja.

The concert will take place at 8 pm at the Torrevieja auditorium. For more information, visit www.auditoriotorrevieja.com.

