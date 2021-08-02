IT’S so difficult to condone or really understand why one selfish British resident in Spain has caused anguish for others.

Just over a week ago a 40-year-old self employed woman who now has Spanish residencia was delighted to become eligible to be vaccinated.

In fact, she was given the single shot Janssen vaccine and she was happy that she would be protected to a great extent against infection from Covid-19.

A few days later, her husband who is older than her received his second AstraZeneca inoculation but seemed to be suffering from quite unpleasant side effects and then both of them started to experience flu like infections.

Then she received a voice message from a British supplier that she had met on the same day as her vaccination saying that he was feeling better now and was back working 100 per cent but now admitted that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus but had kept quiet about it!

As the couple were feeling worse, they had PCR tests and discovered to their horror that having managed to escape infection for more than a year, they both tested positive and have had to isolate and are feeling quite unwell.

They have done the responsible thing and warned all of their contacts of their medical condition but it now transpires that other expats that she knows have said that they too have had the infection but had said nothing as they had mild symptoms and couldn’t afford to stop work whilst in quarantine.

How incredibly selfish and unbelievably dangerous this thoughtless behaviour is and if this is even slightly typical of the way that some people are behaving it is not surprising that there is another spike in infection.

No doubt anti-vaxxers will jump on the fact that the woman had been inoculated but will conveniently overlook the fact that she had been in contact with the carrier on the same day as the vaccination, so was clearly still vulnerable to infection.

The vaccination doesn’t mean that everyone is immune to coronavirus but does mean that those vaccinated have a better chance of side-stepping infection and if they are unlucky enough to be stricken by the virus, then symptoms are likely to be less aggressive than if they were unvaccinated.

