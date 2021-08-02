THE Consell de Mallorca is introducing a new reduced speed limit on the Ma-3421 road leading to Sa Pobla.

This decision was made with the support of the Sa Pobla Council and will see the limit reduced from 90kph to 70kph in order to make the stretch of road safer for motorists.

In addition to replacing road signs, workers are adding danger signs showing a hump in the road which will reinforce the need to slow down especially as there is reduced visibility on that part of the road.

Whilst visiting the area, Councillor Iván Sevillano announced that there are plans to connect the municipality with Crestaxt by the building of a new road and roundabout with work due to commence on this programme in 2022.

It is another example, said the head of Mobility and Infrastructure of the Consell de Mallorca, “that the priority for the Department is the sustainable connection between municipalities, create respectful and safe spaces for pedestrians and bicycles to achieve another type of mobility and shows a positive response to the requests of the people.”

The road between Sa Pobla and Crestatx runs along the Ma-3420 and Ma-2200 roads for about 3,000 metres, crossing the Ma-13 by means of an overpass.

The project, which is currently being drafted, includes the execution of a civic road adjacent to the road, about 2,000 metres long and 3.5 metres wide, which would continue that already built which is 1,000 metres long, but only connects Sa Pobla with the Siurana Canal.

This fact forces pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles to travel along the sidewalks and berms of the much busier roads to reach Crestatx.

The project will be complemented with the construction of a new wooden walkway over the Canal and the reorganisation of access to Crestatx.

