Money well-spent in Elche

ELCHE’S Equality councillor Mariano Valera defended city hall’s outlay of €6,000 on roadside signs denouncing sexist abuse.

“Not one euro spent on preventing gender violence is ever wasted,” Valero said.

“Here at Elche city hall we shall go on fighting this scourge, doing everything within our power to draw attention to the need and importance of achieving true equality between men and women,” he declared.

Valera went on to explain that the 14 violet-coloured road signs are one of the initiatives that are included in Spain’s State Pact against Gender Violence.

“Nor should we forget that 28 women have been murdered this year, and 1,106 since 2003 when these deaths were first registered,” he said.