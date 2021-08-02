Malaga reservoir water deposits down to lowest levels for years

Malaga reservoir water deposits are down to their lowest levels for years.

Malaga reservoir levels have dropped 19 points over the last ten years. The UMA professor José Damián Ruiz Sinoga attributes this worrying trend to climate change, tourism and irrigation.

The few spring rains witnesses in the province were not enough to correct low levels of water in Malaga for the summer. Last year, 2020, was only slightly better but did not bring enough reserves into the new year.

Currently, the province’s reservoirs have accumulated 306 cubic hectometres of water, which represents 49.68% of their total capacity.

This same week, the dammed water was 385 cubic hectometres, the equivalent of 62.5%. A decade ago, in this last week of July, they held 424 cubic hectometres, that is, 68.86% of their capacity- almost twenty points more than this summer.

“This situation is normal in summer with a Mediterranean climate. Of course, it reflects the dynamics of climate change that we are witnessing worldwide and two local factors such as water consumption due to population growth and irrigation ”, explained José Damián Sinoga, professor of Physical Geography at the Malaga University.

“It is evident that thermal anomalies are taking place, in fact, the heat waves are being continuous, and in Malaga, the Terral has already appeared three times. In addition, in summer the phenomenon of evaporation also occurs. The problem will be more serious when September and October arrive without rain ”, warned Sinoga.

The worst situation is in La Viñuela with 46 of the 165 cubic hectometres of capacity it has. This figure represents 27.88% of its total volume. In the same week of the previous year it had 35.76%, and ten years ago 59.33%.

The Viñuela Axarquía system has officially now entered a situation of “exceptional drought”.

