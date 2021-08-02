Lost embraces in Torrevieja

COVID MONUMENT: Eduardo Dolon and Emi Alilaga with the Embraces with Soul sculpture Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

A SCULPTURE remembering those who lost their lives to Covid now stands on Torrevieja’s Juan Aparicio promenade.

Its plaque reads, “Torrevieja to the victims of Covid-19.  You went away alone, but you will remain forever in our memory.”

The principal figures in the €17,000 monument embody Abrazos con Alma (Embraces with Soul), a series of activities carried out in conjunction with the non-profitmaking association, Alurum, Torrevieja town hall explained.

The sculpture is the work of Crevillent artist Pepe Miralles, who admitted that creating it had been a “great responsibility” owing to everything it implied.

“The iron silhouette of two people embracing represents the hugs that we have not been able to share,” Miralles said.

“Once the pandemic permits, we shall organise a huge homage to all Covid victims and recognise the people who, in one way or other, have striven to mitigate the effects of this tragedy,” announced Torrevieja’s mayor, Eduardo Dolon.


Alarum’s Emi Alilaga thanked the municipality for drawing attention to the association’s project: “It unites us all,” she said.

