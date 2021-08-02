Long arm of the law

PETTY theft has practically disappeared from Elche’s beaches this summer.

Forty Policia Local officers who began patrolling promenades, sands and shore in late June, to guarantee public safety and compliance with health and safety regulations, have deterred crime.

Last year theft fell by 40 per cent and this year is practically non-existent. .

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“There are few robberies,” said David Garcia who heads the 16-strong Maritime and Tourist Attention Group (Grumat).

They patrol on bicycles and are instantly recognisable in their shorts and trainers, covering the nine kilometres of Elche coast from El Altet to the Marina.

Each beach presents different problems, Garcia explained.

El Altet and Arenales are family beaches where social distancing can be a concern.

Young people tend to choose El Carabassi where conflict tends to occur in the evening, usually linked to alcohol.

“In La Marina, with its high proportion of foreign residents, problems usually involve dogs on the beach and fishing without a licence,” the Grumat officer revealed.

“But on the whole, people are polite and careful, which helps a lot.”