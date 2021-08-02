ON Saturday July 30, there was a short lightning strike over ‘pirate taxis’ at Palma Airport by licenced cabbies.

Even though business is increasing and taxi drivers are now allowed to work longer hours it seems that they continue to be upset by the proliferation of what they refer to as ‘pirate taxis’ who are taking business away from them, especially as they had lost so much during 2020.

In what could be considered a counter-intuitive decision, a number of drivers at Palma airport thought that they could persuade travellers to boycott the ‘pirates’ by going on strike for 20 minutes in the early evening of a busy Saturday.

Queues quickly built up and it may actually have done more harm than good to keep passengers waiting and in most cases not even knowing what the problem was about!

The taxi drivers’ group Asociación Mallorquina de Trabajadores del Taxi (AMTAT) shared the taxi drivers plight through social media and things did soon return to normal although how many ‘pirates’ managed to pick up disgruntled passengers during the strike is not known.

The Balearic Government has in the past undertaken to ensure that theses ‘pirates’ are not allowed to illegally tout for business at airports but as can be seen from almost every airport in the world, it is easier said than done.

Some private drivers may collect and drop off at Palma Airport but they are supposed to have been booked at least 72 hours earlier and are not allowed to try to obtain return business but many do remain at the airport hoping to pick up arriving passengers.

Passengers may also take advantage of pre-booking space on shuttle buses which transport holidaymakers to hotels around the island.

