THE Javea Players will be performing ´Love Letters´ at the Studio Theatre.

The play will be staged by the Javea Players from September 22 to 24 and September 29 to October 1.

Love Letters is about Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position and childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards.

Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through the boarding school and college years. Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school, whereas Melissa flunks out of a series of “good schools”.

While Andy is off at war Melissa marries, but her attachment to Andy remains strong and she continues to keep in touch as he also marries, becomes a successful attorney, gets involved in politics and, eventually, is elected to the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, her marriage in tatters, Melissa dabbles in art and gigolos, drinks more than she should, and becomes estranged from her children.

The correspondence covers a period of nearly 50 years during which they discuss their hopes, ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and even defeats.

Love Letters, which will be performed by the Javea Players, is an intimate drama with amusing interludes which gains steadily in power, as life keeps ripping away at the seams of its characters; well-tailored existences. It etches a deep portrait of life.

Written by A.R. Gurney, and directed by Cherry Cabban, it celebrates the power of the written word and will be performed by the Javea Players.

Tickets priced €11.00 are available at www.javeaplayers.com and the box office opens on August 20.

La Cocina offers a pre-theatre dinner at 6.00 pm. Bookings can be made on 96 579 5140.

