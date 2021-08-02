Gandia Festival kicks off from August 20

THE Gandia festival is taking place at the Gandia Palace Hotel from August 20 to 23.

The festival is in its second edition and will be hosting acts from the world of dance, including Adrian and Anita, Marco and Sara, Fernando and Ayelen, Luis Chavez and Alba, Jack and Sara, Sergio Osorio, Cesar and Mar, Felipe and Almudena, Miguel and Rocio, Mambo Rico and Sara and Javier.

DJs will also be performing at the festival, including DJs Miguelon, Cumbanchero, Salva and Julioson.

The festival will offer four nights of performances as well as a beach party.

Tickets for the festival are priced from €60 and can be bought at www.dance-travel.com as well as from the event´s organisers.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 636 087 027.

