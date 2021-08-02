Down to the last penny

TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL: Will return to the public sector in October Photo credit: Hospital Universitario de Torrevieja

THE regional government is going ahead with plans to de-privatise the Torrevieja Health district, outsourced until October to Ribera Salud.

Although the concessionary is continuing to fight through the courts to extend its contract, the Generalitat has now engaged Andreu Gomis Auditores and Consultores to make a €43,439 inventory of material at Torrevieja hospital and the area’s primary care centres.

According to the regional government, Ribera Salud’s material amounts to approximately 25,000 items.

Together with the inventory agreed between both parties on December 31 last year, the auditors will also compile a list of all elements valued at more than €50,000 as well as other indicated items, regardless of their value.

The Generalit also wants details of investments that Ribera Salud has made during the 15 years of its concession as well as an audit of its accounts.


